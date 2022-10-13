ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Sony-Honda EV venture plans 1st delivery in 2026, starting in U.S.

Japanese tie-up plans to sell cars online, says chairman

Sony Honda Mobility's first electric vehicles will be made at a Honda plant in North America. (Photo by Yo Inoue)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- An electric vehicle company launched by two Japanese industrial powerhouses, Sony Group and Honda Motor, announced on Thursday that it would start accepting orders in 2025, with the first deliveries expected in 2026 spring in the U.S., followed by Japan in the second half of that year.

"The first delivery is expected to be in North America in the spring of 2026. In Japan, delivery is planned to begin in the second half of 2026," Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman of the joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility, said at a news conference, adding that the cars will be made at a Honda plant in North America.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close