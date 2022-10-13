Sony-Honda EV venture plans 1st delivery in 2026, starting in U.S.

TOKYO -- An electric vehicle company launched by two Japanese industrial powerhouses, Sony Group and Honda Motor, announced on Thursday that it would start accepting orders in 2025, with the first deliveries expected in 2026 spring in the U.S., followed by Japan in the second half of that year.

"The first delivery is expected to be in North America in the spring of 2026. In Japan, delivery is planned to begin in the second half of 2026," Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman of the joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility, said at a news conference, adding that the cars will be made at a Honda plant in North America.