Automobiles

Sony, Honda's Afeela EV takes 'smartphone-on-wheels' a step further

Electronics-packed EV highlights industry shift toward subscription income

Sony Honda Mobility President Izumi Kawanishi unveils the Afeela in Tokyo on Oct. 17. (Photo by Yuki Nakao)
KEIICHI FURUKAWA, SHOYA OKINAGA and YUMI OKURA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO --  Sony Group and Honda Motor debuted a prototype for the Afeela electric vehicle on Tuesday, seeking to leverage entertainment and services offered through the car into a source of recurring revenue.

The Afeela, produced through a joint venture, is designed to allow drivers and passengers to download music, maps and apps through an onboard display like they would with a smartphone. Vehicle development has entered the final stages, with online orders to begin in 2025. Deliveries will start in North America in spring 2026 and in Japan later that year.

