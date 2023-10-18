Sony, Honda's Afeela EV takes 'smartphone-on-wheels' a step further

TOKYO -- Sony Group and Honda Motor debuted a prototype for the Afeela electric vehicle on Tuesday, seeking to leverage entertainment and services offered through the car into a source of recurring revenue.

The Afeela, produced through a joint venture, is designed to allow drivers and passengers to download music, maps and apps through an onboard display like they would with a smartphone. Vehicle development has entered the final stages, with online orders to begin in 2025. Deliveries will start in North America in spring 2026 and in Japan later that year.