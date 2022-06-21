South Korea's Hyundai teams with Michelin to develop EV tires

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group has partnered with Michelin to develop tires optimized for electric vehicles, the South Korean automaker said Monday, part of a push to extend the range of its cars.

EVs tend to be heavier than gasoline-powered autos due to the weight of batteries. Hyundai and Michelin look to create new designs and materials for a tire that can support the added weight with less resistance.

Michelin already produces tires for Hyundai's Ioniq 5 electric vehicle. As part of their new three-year partnership, the companies will also develop a tire monitoring system by analyzing data on tire wear and diverse road conditions.

Hyundai and its subsidiary, Kia, are accelerating their development and production of EVs in response to the global shift toward such vehicles. They aim to release a total of 31 electric models and achieve combined sales of 3.23 million units by 2030. Hyundai also is deepening ties with other suppliers, such as by building a joint battery plant with LG Energy Solution.

Michelin is a leading player in EV tires and a key supplier to Tesla. The French company looks to expand its sales channels through the new partnership with Hyundai.