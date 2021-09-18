ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Southeast Asia holdup forces Toyota to halt 14 plants in October

Some factories in Japan to close up to 11 days, unable to secure parts

The Lexus is among the models that will be affected by Toyota's temporary production cuts. (Photo by Shinya Sawai)
YUKI FUKUMOTO and MASAHISA YUZAWA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor said Friday it would again temporarily suspend operations for multiple days next month across 14 plants in Japan due to a shortage of components caused by the resurgent pandemic in Southeast Asia.

The automaker said Sept. 10 it would cut production further that month and reduce output in October as well. It intends to slash global output by 40%, or 330,000 vehicles, from its initial plans in October. Of this, domestic production is to be reduced by 150,000 units.

The 14 plants in Japan account for 28 lines, 27 of which will experience suspensions. Manufacturing subsidiary Toyota Auto Body produces the Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle at its Yoshiwara plant in Aichi Prefecture and will shutter one line for 11 days. The Tahara plant that makes Lexus luxury cars will idle some lines for eight days.

The 15 Toyota group companies that include Toyota conduct business with about 41,000 companies across Japan, including some major parts suppliers that have implemented their own suspensions since Toyota's cuts began this month.

Toyota plans to return to normal operations in November by tapping alternative sources for parts affected by the shortage. The automaker seeks to achieve normal productivity as much as possible during the current fiscal year that ends March 31.

