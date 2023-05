TOKYO -- Subaru plans to increase its capacity to produce electric vehicles in Japan to 300,000 a year by around 2030, rolling out new models made in its factories as tries to catch up with the shift to electric vehicles.

Subaru, which produces no EVs on its own now, will begin production of EVs alongside gasoline engine cars in the mid-2020s at an existing plant in Gunma prefecture north of Tokyo. A dedicated EV plant will follow after 2027.