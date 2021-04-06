ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Subaru cuts output by 10,000 vehicles over chip shortage

Assembly lines for Outback and Forester to resume operation by May 10

A Subaru Outback for sale in the U.S.: The automaker will cut production at a key Japanese plant.   © Reuters
SHIZUKA TANABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Subaru will reduce vehicle production by about 10,000 autos at a Japanese assembly plant as the industry struggles with a shortage of chips.

The Yajima plant in Gunma Prefecture, which builds models including the Outback and Forester, will suspend operations starting Saturday. One line will be idled for 13 workdays, and the other for eight, under plans announced Monday.

The output reduction is not related to the March 19 fire at a chipmaking plant run by Japan's Renesas Electronics, according to Subaru. The fire has worsened the auto industry's chip shortage and forced Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor to cut production.

All lines at the Yajima plant will restart on May 10 following the Golden Week holidays, with Subaru expecting to procure the necessary chips by then.

Operations will continue at Subaru's main plant in Gunma, northwest of Tokyo, which has a single auto assembly line.

Subaru's Gunma factories built 664,000 vehicles in fiscal 2019. The earnings impact of the production cuts has "yet to be determined," the company said.

The automotive industry is being squeezed by a lack of semiconductor devices. In one of the latest responses, Suzuki Motor temporarily shut down lines at two assembly plants in Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture on Monday.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more