Automobiles

Subaru rides 'made in Japan' supply chain to high margins

Low yen and strong U.S. sales bring stellar results for Japanese automaker

Subaru's Solterra EV is produced at a Toyota plant in Japan. The company aims to begin in-house EV production over the next several years. 
TATSUO MATSUURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Subaru's earnings power, based on operating profit per unit, was the best among Japan's major automakers for the fiscal year ended March. And the company's cost-competitive "made in Japan" production sites are set to deliver high margins again in fiscal 2023.

The automaker's operating profit per vehicle sold rose 150% for the year ended March to about 314,000 yen ($2,260), surpassing Toyota Motor's 309,000 yen and about 200,000 yen ahead of Mazda Motor and Suzuki Motor, which are similar to Subaru in business scale.

