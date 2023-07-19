Subaru rides 'made in Japan' supply chain to high margins

TOKYO -- Subaru's earnings power, based on operating profit per unit, was the best among Japan's major automakers for the fiscal year ended March. And the company's cost-competitive "made in Japan" production sites are set to deliver high margins again in fiscal 2023.

The automaker's operating profit per vehicle sold rose 150% for the year ended March to about 314,000 yen ($2,260), surpassing Toyota Motor's 309,000 yen and about 200,000 yen ahead of Mazda Motor and Suzuki Motor, which are similar to Subaru in business scale.