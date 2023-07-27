ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Sumitomo Electric to make wafers that can extend EV mileage by 10%

Investment will cover new plant, expand existing factory to make next-gen chip material

Sumitomo Electric Industries is planning to build a new plant and expand an existing plant's capacity to manufacture silicon carbide wafers for electric vehicles.
SHIMPEI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese automotive supplier Sumitomo Electric Industries will start producing an energy-efficient silicon carbide wafer for next-generation semiconductors, which is expected to extend the mileage of electric vehicles by 10%, Nikkei has learned.

The company plans to invest around 30 billion yen ($214 million), which will cover the cost to build a new plant in Toyama prefecture that can start producing the silicon carbide wafers on a large scale by 2027. The investment sum will also cover the expansion of the production capacity of an existing plant in Hyogo prefecture.

