TOKYO -- Suzuki Motor and Daihatsu Motor are joining three other major Japanese carmakers, including Toyota Motor, to develop electrification technologies for commercial vehicles, Nikkei learned Wednesday.

Suzuki and Daihatsu will invest in a joint venture set up by Toyota, Hino Motors and Isuzu Motors in April. The companies are set to cooperate on costly research and development of advanced technologies, including self-driving and electrification.