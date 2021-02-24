Suzuki chairman Osamu Suzuki to step down

TOKYO -- Osamu Suzuki, the 91-year-old chairman of Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor, plans to step down, Nikkei learned on Wednesday.

Suzuki told several company executives of his intention to step down.

Suzuki has led the company for more than 40 years. He decided to enter India and built Suzuki Motor into one of the world's largest makers of compact cars.

In August 2019, Suzuki Motor forged a capital tie-up with Toyota Motor.

Osamu Suzuki joined Suzuki Motor in 1958. With the company under the leadership of his father-in-law, Shunzo Suzuki, Osamu was involved in production control and business planning. He became president in 1978.

In 1983, he decided to expand into India, a first for a Japanese automaker. He established a joint venture, Maruti Udyog, built a factory and started making cars. Maruti Udyog went on to become India's market leader. Later, it became Maruti Suzuki India, a subsidiary of Suzuki.

A Maruti showroom in New Delhi in 1998. Suzuki Motor was the first Japanese carmaker to enter India, where it became the market leader. © Reuters

After Japan's bubble economy imploded in 1990, Suzuki Motor successfully captured demand for compact cars, which were subject to low taxes, and solidified the carmaker's leadership in the category.

In 2015, Osamu Suzuki handed over the title of president and chief operating officer to his son, Toshihiro Suzuki. Osamu relinquished the CEO role to Toshihiro in 2016 and became representative chairman, though he remained the company's top decision-maker as he also chaired the board of directors.

At the end of August 2019, he decided to form a capital tie-up with Toyota and deepen Suzuki Motor's partnership with Toyota in the development of new technologies dubbed "CASE." The acronym stands for connected, autonomous, shared and electric. With CASE technologies, Osamu intended to pave the way for Suzuki's survival in a new era of competition.

Suzuki Motor celebrated its 100th anniversary in March 2020.

Osamu Suzuki is stepping down now, confident that he is entrusting the company to experienced next-generation executives such as Toshihiro.