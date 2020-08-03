ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Automobiles

Tata Motors doubles loss to $1bn as revenue drops by half

Mazda slams brakes on 1.8m auto sales goal after less than a year

Maruti Suzuki reports first-ever quarterly loss on Indian lockdown

Nissan expects another net loss of over $6bn in FY2020

Automobiles

Suzuki posts 96% net profit drop as India car sales plunge

Revenue in Q1 falls by more than half after nationwide lockdown

Suzuki posted a 15 billion yen "coronavirus-related loss" as factories were forced to shut down after their host countries imposed lockdowns. (Photo by Kei Higuchi) 
WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Suzuki Motor on Monday said its net profit for the April to June quarter slid 96% from a year earlier to 1.7 billion yen ($16 million), due to poor sales in India.

Revenue fell 53% on the year to 425 billion yen. Sales in Asia excluding Japan, including its key Indian market, fell 76% to 105 billion yen. Its Asia business excluding Japan swung to a 6.7 billion yen operating loss.

Suzuki's Indian unit, Maruti Suzuki, posted a 2.67 billion rupee ($35.7 million) net loss for the quarter ended in June. India imposed a two-month lockdown from late March.

Suzuki's European business also swung to a loss. The company also posted a 15 billion yen "coronavirus-related loss" for fixed costs related to factories in areas such as India and Hungary, which suspended operations after host their countries imposed lockdowns.

The carmaker still booked profits in Japan and some other regions.

Suzuki did not give guidance for its fiscal year ending in March, citing uncertainties caused by the coronavirus.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close