HAMAMATSU, Japan/MUMBAI -- Suzuki Motor is building rail terminals inside two Indian assembly plants, looking to ship out more of its automobiles by train to reduce transport costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

"Increasing rail transport is an effective approach," Toshihiro Suzuki, president and chairman of the Japanese automaker, told Nikkei in an interview. Deliveries by train from Suzuki's Gujarat plant could begin next fiscal year, with the Manesar plant following as soon as fiscal 2024.