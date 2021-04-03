ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Suzuki to halt auto production at two plants in central Japan

Chip shortage puts worsening squeeze on carmakers

Suzuki has been forced to halt production of compact and mini "kei" cars at two plants in central Japan due to an ongoing lack of computer chips.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Suzuki Motor will temporarily halt production at two of its three auto plants in Japan due to a shortage of semiconductors, Nikkei has learned, a sign of the growing headache the supply squeeze is causing the industry.

The decision comes amid continuing shortages of computer chips, as well as concerns over delays in procuring some parts.

The Japanese automaker will suspend production on Monday at its two factories in Shizuoka Prefecture. This is the first time Suzuki has had to shut down manufacturing due the lack of semiconductors. The suspension will apply to its plant in Sagara, and one of the three production lines at its Kosai plant.

Suzuki has told Nikkei that "it has no plans to reduce [planned] production" for the time being, as it will operate the factories during holidays to make up for the suspension.

The Sagara plant makes compact cars such as the Swift and Solio models, while the Kosai factory makes so-called kei minicars, including the Jimny.

Suzuki's domestic production of passenger cars totaled 940,000 vehicles in the fiscal year ended March 2020. The two factories in Shizuoka produce about 80% of the automaker's output.

The automaker was forced to shut some lines at the Kosai plant for one day in February because an earthquake in northeastern Japan that month disrupted production at some of its business partners.

Other Japanese automakers, including Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, Nissan Motor, also halted operations due to parts shortages caused by a severe winter storm in North America.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more