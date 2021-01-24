Taiwan asks chipmakers like TSMC to help ease global crunch

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's Economic Ministry is asking domestic chip manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to help "like-minded" economies alleviate the global shortage of automotive-related chips.

The ministry said it has received multiple requests since the end of last year from several nations via diplomatic channels. The countries are asking Taiwan to help look into the lack of chips for the auto industry that has led to production cuts by leading carmakers such as Nissan, Honda, Ford, Daimler and Volkswagen.

"We've got requests from the U.S., Japan and Europe -- all like-minded countries to Taiwan. The issue is being handled at a higher-level in the [Taiwanese] government," a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia.

The ministry said it has asked local chipmakers, including TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, and United Microelectronics Co., the fourth biggest, to provide assistance. These companies supply global auto chip developers such as NXP, Infineon, Renesas Electronics and STMicroelectronics.

China's auto industry is concerned that its own chip insufficiency issue could be more serious than other countries because most of the top automotive chipmakers are in Europe, Japan, and the U.S.

Taiwan has the world's second-largest semiconductor industry by revenue after the U.S. The island is also home to other vital players in the global chip supply chain such as MediaTek, the world's biggest mobile chip developer, and ASE Technology Holding, the largest chip packaging and testing house. As industry leader, TSMC is also the sole manufacturer of iPhone processors, and also supplies Qualcomm, Nvidia, and most other renowned chip developers worldwide.

The trade and tech tensions between the U.S. and China over the past two years has given Taiwan's importance in the worldwide supply chain global recognition as semiconductors are the heart and brain of technologies from smartphones and autonomous driving vehicles to space tech. TSMC is caught between the two superpowers as it once counted Huawei Technologies as a key customer, while also supplying Xilinx, an American tech company whose chips are used for F-35 fighter jets.

"The international carmakers are not Taiwanese chipmakers' direct customers, but our chipmakers supply automotive chip developers and then these auto chip developers sell the chips to carmakers," the ministry said in a statement. The auto chip companies' planning to prepare lower inventories amid the industry's slow season previously also weighed on the imbalance of the supply and demand, it added.

TSMC has said its auto-related customers continued to reduce orders in the July-September quarter and only started to place additional orders in the final quarter of 2020. However, demand for consumer electronics and high-performance computing-related applications remains strong.

"In the near term, as demand from the automotive supply chain is rebounding, the shortage in automotive supply has become more obvious," TSMC's CEO C.C. Wei said at an investor conference on Jan. 14. "This is our top priority, and we are working closely with our automotive customers to resolve the capacity support issues."

Strong demand for items such as notebook computers, smartphones, and servers have led to unprecedented shortages of items including processors, microcontrollers, sensor chips, display panels, and driver ICs.

At one point, Apple had to reallocate some iPad components to its iPhone 12 range due to a shortage of power chips and lidar components used for depth-sensing imaging functions.

The global chip shortage has pushed governments around the world to step in to help carmakers.

German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier wrote a letter to the Taiwanese government asking for help solving the chip supply problem, Bloomberg reported. U.S. automakers have also asked Washington to assist them with the chip supply shortage, as the issue could lead to restricted production and hurt the U.S. economy.