Tata Motors expects Jaguar Land Rover China dealerships to resume by March-end

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury car unit of India's Tata Motors, expects its dealerships in China to resume operations by the end of this month, betting that mainland authorities will be able to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

The deadly outbreak, which killed more than 3,200 people and infected almost 98,000 people across the globe, disrupted global supply chains in industries including automobiles, electronics, and metals. The contagion virtually brought all activities in the mainland to a halt as major cities and provinces nearly shut down, pushing employees to work from home.

Last month, JLR had warned that its U.K. output is at risk as the virus hit supplies from China. Several global carmakers including Hyundai Motor, Fiat Chrysler, and Nissan Motor had halted production due to the parts shortage.

Coronavirus has "significantly" impacted JLR's China demand with its February retail sales falling around 85%, Tata Motors said in a statement on Friday.

In the first half of February, about 20% of dealerships were open, which has since improved to more than 80% now, although most are still operating with reduced staffing and facilities. JLR expects this to improve over the course of this month.

Still, the company expects retail sales to recover only gradually. The spread of the virus to South Korea, Japan, and Italy will further impact sales, it said.

Given that the situation is highly uncertain and could change, the reduction in China sales is likely to cut JLR's full year operating margin by about 1%, Tata Motors said.

The company had in January said it expects JLR to report improved profitability and cash flow for the financial year ending March 31 with an operating margin of around 3%. The automaker had predicted the results on the back of hopes of a turnaround in its China operations.

Mumbai-based Tata Motors, which derives the bulk of its revenue from the British brands, is barely recovering from the throes of a prolonged slowdown in China, where a slowing economy and a trade dispute with the U.S. had damped vehicle demand.

Shares of Tata Motors slumped 9.1% in Mumbai trading, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.3%.

--Dhanya Ann Thoppil