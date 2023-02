MUMBAI -- Tata Motors, a trailblazer in India's electric vehicle market, is doing everything it can to ensure it maintains the dominant position as the market grows and more competition emerges.

This includes sticking to a low-price strategy even amid persistent inflation. When the automaker announced on Feb. 10 a small price hike for the new electric version of its Tiago hatchback, it stressed that it had still kept the car accessible for the mass market.