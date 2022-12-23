Tesla, Tata and others tout affordability as Asia's EV race heats up

MUMBAI/HANOI -- Asia's electric vehicle market is set to take off in 2023, as automakers from BYD to Tata and Tesla offer more affordable options to capture demand among consumers in emerging countries.

Indian carmaker Tata Motors will start delivering the Tiago electric hatchback, which local media have dubbed the "most awaited" car in India, in January. Tata said it received over 10,000 bookings within a day of opening up to reservations in October. It had topped the 20,000 mark by late November, surpassing India's entire electric passenger vehicle sales for 2021.