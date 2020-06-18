ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Automobiles

India's Tata Motors cuts investment by $1.5bn to hold cash

Explosion at Honda Motor plant in central Japan injures 2

China passenger car sales in May mark first gain in 2 years

Toyota takes off for fuel cell age with Chinese carmakers

Automobiles

Tesla and Panasonic seal 3-year battery supply deal

Agreement covers pricing and investments at Gigafactory in Nevada

The new agreement commits the partners to certain prices and purchase volumes.   © Reuters
TEN UMEKUNI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Electric-car maker Tesla and Japanese partner Panasonic have entered into a new three-year agreement on the supply of batteries from the sprawling Gigafactory 1 in the U.S. state of Nevada.

Signed June 10 and announced by Tesla on Tuesday, the agreement sets terms for pricing and requires the U.S. company to purchase a certain amount of batteries from Panasonic in exchange for meeting production capacity commitments over the first two years of the contract period.

The agreement, which came into force retroactively from April 1, also covers "planned investments and new technology," according to Tesla.

The announcement comes after Chinese authorities gave Tesla approval to use a new type of battery in vehicles made at its Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.

Panasonic Chief Financial Officer Hirokazu Umeda had said in May that the two companies were discussing the possibility of additional investments at Gigafactory 1.

Battery production at the U.S. plant began in 2016, but the relationship between Tesla and Panasonic since then has not been without friction, as the Nikkei Asian Review reported last year.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close