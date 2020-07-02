Tesla overtakes Toyota as most valuable automaker

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Tesla's market capitalization reached $210 billion on Wednesday, driving the electric-car specialist past Toyota Motor to become the world's most valuable automaker.

Growing interest in environmentally conscious investing has helped Tesla's valuation swell nearly fivefold over the past year. Its shares reached an all-time high of $1,133 on Wednesday.

Tesla has established local production networks in both its main markets -- the U.S. and China -- with the opening of a factory in Shanghai late last year, and it plans to start up a plant outside Berlin in 2021. It aims to boost annual production capacity to 1 million vehicles next year, up 40% from current levels.

The company has reported net profits for three straight quarters since July-September 2019, increasing the odds of its inclusion in the S&P 500. The prospect of an influx of money from index funds potentially pushing up the share price has also boosted the stock.

However, Tesla sold about 367,500 vehicles last year, a fraction of Toyota's 10.74 million. And while China's electric-vehicle market is expected to grow, some analysts argue that U.S.-China tensions have not been fully priced into the stock.