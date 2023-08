TOKYO -- Nearly 40% of the suppliers for materials used in Tesla's electric vehicle batteries are Chinese companies, a Nikkei analysis finds, underscoring China's strong presence in a strategically important sector.

China was the largest supplier of materials for the lithium-ion batteries used in Tesla's EVs, constituting 39% of the 61 companies in the "storage battery" category, based on an analysis of the American electric vehicle maker's supply chain.