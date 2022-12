BANGKOK -- Tesla entered its second country in Southeast Asia's budding electric vehicle market on Wednesday with an official launch in Thailand, where competitors are rushing to take advantage of government incentives for local production.

Online bookings started on Wednesday for the Model 3 and Model Y, which Tesla aims to deliver in the first quarter of 2023. The Model 3 sedan will be priced from 1.76 million baht ($50,000), while the Model Y midsize SUV will start at 1.96 million baht.