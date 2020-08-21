ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Automobiles

Panasonic to invest $100m in EV battery plant in US for Tesla

Toyota hitches its cloud aspirations to Amazon

Toyota and Mazda to pour additional $830m into new US auto plant

Maruti Suzuki and Renault drive India's auto rebound

Automobiles

Thai-Chinese alliance to build trucks cheaper than Japanese rivals

CP and Foton aim for No.3 in commercial vehicle market

A joint venture between Thailand's CP and China's Foton has introduced a line of trucks and buses for the Thai market. (Photo by Marimi Kishimoto)
MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's biggest conglomerate CP Group and China's Beiqi Foton Motor have unveiled a lineup of jointly developed commercial vehicles in a bid to quickly establish a foothold in the Thai auto market.

Their joint venture, CP Foton, aims to sell 450 vehicles before the end of the year. Although the prices remain under wraps, the venture said the new trucks and buses will be 10-15% more affordable than their Japanese-brand rivals.

The goal is to attain third place in market share in three to five years. Toyota Motor holds the top share in commercial vehicles sold in Thailand at 35%, followed by Isuzu Motors at 28%. For CP Foton to attain its goal, it would have to surpass Ford Motor's 8% share.

"CP knows Thailand's market inside and out," said CP Vice Chairman Thanakorn Seriburi.

The partners also revealed during Tuesday's media event plans to build an assembly plant in Thailand in two to three years. The factory would export vehicles throughout the region.

"We want to make Thailand the hub of Southeast Asia," said Dai Hongkai, general manager of Foton's Asia Pacific business.

Foton and CP signed an agreement to create a Thai joint venture during Beijing's Belt and Road forum in April last year. The tie-up now imports vehicles made in China.

CP, short for Charoen Pokphand, operates food-processing plants and also manages the chain of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Thailand. Thanakorn said the group plans to use trucks bearing the CP Foton brand in its distribution operations.

In 2012, CP formed a joint venture with Shanghai-based SAIC Motor, which in 2014 started to assemble vehicles for the British MG brand acquired by SAIC. MG held a 2.6% market share in Thailand last year.

Beiqi Foton Motor is a unit of BAIC Group.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close