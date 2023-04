BANGKOK -- Changan Automobile will begin producing electric vehicles in Thailand, its first manufacturing base outside China as the state-owned automaker seeks to drive overseas sales.

Changan will make an initial investment of 9.8 billion baht ($285 million), the Thai Board of Investments said on Thursday. The automaker will invest a total of 4 billion yuan ($581 million) in Thailand over the next few years, Changan Chairman Zhu Huarong announced at the Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday.