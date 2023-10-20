ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Thailand's auto family backs China BYD's rise in kingdom

Japanese and South Korean carmakers threatened by Chinese brand

Rever Automotive CEO Pratarnwong Phornprabha represents the next generation of the Siam Motors founding family and is a nephew of current group head Phornthep. (Photo by Kenya Akama)
KENYA AKAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Rever Automotive, headed by a member of the family that owns Thailand's well-known Siam Motors Group, has become the exclusive dealer for BYD, giving the Chinese electric vehicle maker an edge to take over the lion's share of the Thai EV market. The rise of this relatively obscure startup poses a serious threat to Japanese and South Korean automakers in the country.

To rival the Japanese, Rever has introduced an ambitious dealership strategy and unique sales approach. Already, some dealers have switched from selling Japanese brands to BYD.

