Thailand's auto family backs China BYD's rise in kingdom

BANGKOK -- Rever Automotive, headed by a member of the family that owns Thailand's well-known Siam Motors Group, has become the exclusive dealer for BYD, giving the Chinese electric vehicle maker an edge to take over the lion's share of the Thai EV market. The rise of this relatively obscure startup poses a serious threat to Japanese and South Korean automakers in the country.

To rival the Japanese, Rever has introduced an ambitious dealership strategy and unique sales approach. Already, some dealers have switched from selling Japanese brands to BYD.