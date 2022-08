TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Estate is readying for Japan's first crewed flying-vehicle test flights in fiscal 2024, turning the rooftops of Tokyo high-rises it owns into takeoff and landing pads.

The real estate developer has been picked as an operator of a Tokyo Metropolitan Government project, partnering with Japan Airlines as well as Kanematsu, a trading house that has a tie-up with Skyports, a U.K. developer of landing infrastructure.