Tokyo one-ups rest of Japan with 2030 electric vehicle goal

TOKYO -- Tokyo has set a goal for all new cars sold in the city to be hybrids or electric vehicles by 2030, Gov. Yuriko Koike said in a meeting of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly on Tuesday, declaring that the onus is on the world's major cities to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Japan's capital has already committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero by 2050. In a previous step toward this, it set a goal that 50% of new cars sold be hybrids or electric vehicles by 2030, and has been working to subsidize the costs of these cars.

Now Tokyo has decided to accelerate its timetable.

Koike stressed that it is the responsibility of big cities to commit to cleaner skies. She also announced a goal of eliminating new sales of gasoline-powered motorcycles by 2035.

"We are going to be 100% non-gasoline and lead the global trend," Koike stressed.

Separately, the government of Japan is looking to set a goal of ending sales of gasoline only fueled cars by the mid-2030s.

Tokyo's goal will be about five years ahead of the nation's goal as it aims to lead the way in promoting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.