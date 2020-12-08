ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Tokyo one-ups rest of Japan with 2030 electric vehicle goal

Gov. Yuriko Koike pledges to lead Japan in transition to hybrids and EVs

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, in Shinjuku Ward. Gov. Yuriko Koike says Japan's capital will "lead the global trend" toward gasoline-free cars.
Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Tokyo has set a goal for all new cars sold in the city to be hybrids or electric vehicles by 2030, Gov. Yuriko Koike said in a meeting of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly on Tuesday, declaring that the onus is on the world's major cities to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Japan's capital has already committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero by 2050. In a previous step toward this, it set a goal that 50% of new cars sold be hybrids or electric vehicles by 2030, and has been working to subsidize the costs of these cars.

Now Tokyo has decided to accelerate its timetable. 

Koike stressed that it is the responsibility of big cities to commit to cleaner skies. She also announced a goal of eliminating new sales of gasoline-powered motorcycles by 2035.

"We are going to be 100% non-gasoline and lead the global trend," Koike stressed.

Separately, the government of Japan is looking to set a goal of ending sales of gasoline only fueled cars by the mid-2030s.

Tokyo's goal will be about five years ahead of the nation's goal as it aims to lead the way in promoting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close