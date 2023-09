TOKYO -- A Japanese startup will set up 1,000 fast charging stations for electric vehicles in Tokyo, more than the number of gas stations, in the next 18 months, the company said Tuesday, part of a growing push to bolster charging infrastructure in the country.

The plan by Tokyo-based Terra Motors would bring the total number of fast-charging stations in the capital to around 1,500 -- over 50% more than the roughly 900 gas stations there as of the end of March.