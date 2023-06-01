Toyota, Honda, Nissan trail Tesla and BYD in global EV race: report

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Japanese automakers received the lowest marks on their shift to electric vehicles in a report out Wednesday, trailing leaders Tesla and BYD by wide margins.

Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, Nissan Motor, Mazda Motor and Suzuki Motor were all deemed "laggards" -- the worst of the three grades -- in the overall ranking of the Global Automaker Rating 2022 report from the International Council on Clean Transportation, the U.S.-based nonprofit organization whose research played a key role in the 2015 scandal involving Volkswagen's faked diesel emissions tests.