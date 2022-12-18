ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Toyota Prius tries again in U.S. but without going all-electric

Critics skeptical despite iconic hybrid's improvements in style and power

The new Toyota Prius is sleeker and delivers significantly more power. (Photo by Yuki Nakao)
PAUL A. EISENSTEIN, Contributing writer | U.S.

DETROIT -- The original Toyota Prius has had a big impact on the U.S. car market over the last two decades, but the question now is whether the fifth-generation hatchback can rebuild a declining market for the once wildly popular hybrid.

Toyota is about to find out after launching the latest version of the Prius at the Los Angeles Auto Show this month. The 2023 model addresses some of the most common complaints about the hybrid, introducing a less cartoonlike design while delivering significantly more power. But while the new Prius will be offered in both conventional and plug-in hybrid versions, Toyota decided not to add an all-electric variant, generating significant pushback from a number of green-minded groups like Public Citizen.

