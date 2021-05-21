Toyota US parts maker hit by cyberattack, data compromised

NAGOYA, Japan -- An American manufacturing unit of Toyota Auto Body was hacked by what is believed to be a Russian cybergang, the Toyota Motor subsidiary said Thursday, with sensitive information exposed online.

The admission came less than a week after another group member of the Japanese auto giant reported a cyberattack.

Toyota Auto Body confirmed that financial and customer data from Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi, which makes parts for the Toyota Corolla, was put online. The company declined to say whether it received a demand for ransom but said no payment was made.

Production suffered no disruption, Toyota Auto Body said.

The news came days after Daihatsu Diesel Manufacturing said a European subsidiary had been targeted by a cyberattack. The unit "experienced a problem in accessing its file server in the internal system" on May 14 due to unauthorized access by a third party, the parent said. No ransom demand was confirmed. Daihatsu Diesel said that an investigation was underway and reports no further unauthorized access or problems in other group companies.

Daihatsu Diesel is 35%-owned by Daihatsu Motor, a Toyota subsidiary.