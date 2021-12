Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor will sell 3.5 million electric vehicles globally in 2030 and market 30 different electric models, the company announced on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Chief Executive Akio Toyoda told reporters on Tuesday that the company's top Lexus marque is going all electric. (Photo by Koji Uema)

Japanese carmaker's top Lexus models will be 100% electric by 2035

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30