ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki and Renault drive India's auto rebound

VW extends China market lead with new low-cost brand Jetta

Tesla looks to make its China operation as nimble as its cars

Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Masuko steps down

Automobiles

Toyota and Mazda to pour additional $830m into new US auto plant

State-of-the-art equipment will introduced to the site to boost productivity

Toyota and Mazda will invest in additional capacity at their Alabama factory, shown here under construction. (Photo courtesy of the companies)
SHUJI NAKAYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | North America

NEW YORK -- Toyota Motor and Mazda Motor will invest an additional $830 million in an auto assembly plant under construction in the U.S. state of Alabama, the companies said Thursday.

The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing site, a joint venture between the Japanese carmakers, will manufacture SUVs. The facility will now be equipped with state-of-the-art production equipment and employee-training facilities to increase productivity. The total investment will be about $2.31 billion.

The annual production capacity will remain unchanged at 300,000 units and production will begin next year. Toyota had already announced that instead of producing the originally planned Corolla subcompact, it will make a new SUV at the site. Production will be evenly divided with Mazda SUVs.

Production staff will be recruited later this year, with a total of up to 4,000 expected to be working at the plant by 2022.

The two companies announced plans to build a new plant in 2018. Initially, they planned to invest $1.6 billion, but the investment was reduced by about $200 million at the start of construction.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close