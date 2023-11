NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor has enjoyed a rapid recovery in profitability driven by a weak yen and price hikes, with its profit margin outpacing Tesla's during the April-September period for the first time in more than two years.

The automaker announced Wednesday that group net profit of 2.59 trillion yen ($17.2 billion) for the six-month period beat records for the first time since before COVID-19, resulting in a net profit margin of 11.8%.