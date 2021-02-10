ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Toyota boosts profit forecast after COVID recovery

Japanese car giant's robust sales momentum expands in China and the US

Toyota's sales have been boosted by economic rebounds, particularly in China and the U.S. (Source photos by Akira Kodaka and Koji Uema)
ERI SUGIURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor on Wednesday revised its full-year net income forecast through March to 1.9 trillion yen ($18.1 billion), up 33.8% from its last prediction in November, as the Japanese car giant expands its robust sales momentum in the wake of COVID-19 despite the industry being shaken by semiconductor shortages.

It estimates sales revenue will reach 26.5 trillion yen, up 1.9% from the previous forecast.

Toyota's unit sales have exceeded last-year levels since September, boosted by economic rebounds, particularly in China and the U.S.

The company expects to extend this recovery into growth in the next fiscal year starting from April, as it plans to produce a record 9.2 million units for January-December 2021.

Its peers are burdened by the recent chip crunch even as they emerge from the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Honda Motor on Tuesday announced it expects vehicle sales for this fiscal year will drop by around 100,000 units from what it expected in November, when it increased its forecast.

Nissan Motor also said the same day it forecasts lower revenue for this fiscal year.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more