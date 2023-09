NAGOYA -- Toyota Motor has built at its California logistics site a hydrogen production facility that can deliver enough fuel for more than 200 of Mirai fuel cell cars a day.

The Tri-gen system at the Japanese automaker's base at the Port of Long Beach is operated by U.S. hydrogen technology firm FuelCell Energy. It will use renewable biogas from organic waste to generate about 1.2 tonnes of green hydrogen a day, providing fuel for incoming Mirais.