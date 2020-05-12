Toyota forecasts 80% decline in annual operating income

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor is facing an 80% drop in operating income this year, the Japanese car giant admitted on Tuesday as disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic rips through demand and production in the global automotive sector.

Its rival Honda Motor meanwhile scrapped its earnings guidance for this year in a sign of the uncertainty created in the auto industry by the coronavirus crisis. Both companies on Tuesday reported declines in annual earnings.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota, said the shock from the coronavirus pandemic was far greater than had been faced after the global financial crisis after 2008. But he said the world's second largest car producer could be "the leader of the economic rebound" once the pandemic subsided.

"The earnings this time is a starting point for the company to become a new Toyota," Toyoda said, adding that the company faced an operating loss of 461 billion yen for the fiscal year ended in March 2009, after the financial crisis.

An expected operating profit of 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion) for this fiscal year, which ends in March 2021, would be "the outcome of Toyota strengthening the corporate structure," Toyoda said.

Sales revenue for the current year is expected to fall 20% to 24 trillion yen while overall sales volumes are expected to fall 22% to some 7 million vehicles.

Toyota announced net profit of 2.076 trillion yen for the 12 months to the end of March, down 10.3% from the previous year, while revenue fell 1% to 29.9 trillion yen.

Japan's largest carmaker by production halted 27 plants in 20 countries by mid-April as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe.

But Toyota said it was seeing a recovery in the Chinese market, which posted a 0.2% increase in vehicle sales for April from the same month last year, after the company restarted full production there at the end of March.

While weak demand and problems with global procurement are expected to hit output, Toyota also restarted its production in the U.S. and Canada on Monday, though on a limited basis.

Kenta Kon, Toyota's operating officer, said global unit sales were running at 60% of the previous year level for the current period from April to June. "We believe they will recover at a 80% level for the period July to September, and 90% for the period October to December... They will bounce back to the previous year level by the year-end and the beginning of 2021," he said.

Meanwhile Honda posted a net profit of 455.7 billion yen for the 12 months to the end of March, down 25.3% from the previous year. Its revenue fell 6% to 14.9 trillion yen.

The Japanese carmaker's unit sales for four-wheeled vehicles for the year ended in March fell 10% to 4.79 million, hit by a plunge in markets such as China, the U.S. and India.