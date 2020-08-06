ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Automobiles

Toyota accelerates 'kaizen' drive under coronavirus pressure

World's top motorcycle maker Honda not immune from virus

China's Evergrande unveils six EVs as race to beat Tesla heats up

Suzuki posts 96% net profit drop as India car sales plunge

Automobiles

Toyota forecasts net profit will fall over 60% in FY 2020

Carmaker remains bullish in major markets, including China, despite pandemic

In China, Toyota recorded a 1% rise in unit sales for January through July, compared with the same period last year.
ERI SUGIURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor announced Thursday that it expects to post a net profit of 730 billion yen ($6.9 billion) this fiscal year through March 2021, down 64% on the year, as the automaker navigates a global market hammered by COVID-19.

Despite the challenges, Toyota predicts profit will be supported by solid sales, which are particularly evident in China.

In May, the Japanese automaker forecast an operating profit of 500 billion yen for this fiscal year, down 80% on the year, but declined to give its net profit outlook.

Also on Thursday, it announced a net profit of 158 billion yen for the April to June quarter, down 74% from the previous year. Toyota expects the recovery in automobile demand, as well as cost-cutting measures, to drive profit in the coming months.

In China, where the company recorded a nearly 70% fall in vehicle sales in February versus a year earlier, Toyota has managed a string of monthly sales increases since April. Overall, it saw a 1% rise for January through July, compared with the same period last year, overcoming the impact of the pandemic.

Toyota is also seeing a recovery in the U.S., where vehicle sales fell 19% on the year in July, compared with a 50% skid in April.

The Toyota group, which includes Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors, won back its title as the world's bestselling automaker in the first half of 2020, the first time in six years it has been in the top spot. The group sold 4.16 million vehicles, down 22% from last year, but that topped Volkswagen's total of around 3.89 million vehicles.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close