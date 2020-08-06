Toyota forecasts net profit will fall over 60% in FY 2020

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor announced Thursday that it expects to post a net profit of 730 billion yen ($6.9 billion) this fiscal year through March 2021, down 64% on the year, as the automaker navigates a global market hammered by COVID-19.

Despite the challenges, Toyota predicts profit will be supported by solid sales, which are particularly evident in China.

In May, the Japanese automaker forecast an operating profit of 500 billion yen for this fiscal year, down 80% on the year, but declined to give its net profit outlook.

Also on Thursday, it announced a net profit of 158 billion yen for the April to June quarter, down 74% from the previous year. Toyota expects the recovery in automobile demand, as well as cost-cutting measures, to drive profit in the coming months.

In China, where the company recorded a nearly 70% fall in vehicle sales in February versus a year earlier, Toyota has managed a string of monthly sales increases since April. Overall, it saw a 1% rise for January through July, compared with the same period last year, overcoming the impact of the pandemic.

Toyota is also seeing a recovery in the U.S., where vehicle sales fell 19% on the year in July, compared with a 50% skid in April.

The Toyota group, which includes Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors, won back its title as the world's bestselling automaker in the first half of 2020, the first time in six years it has been in the top spot. The group sold 4.16 million vehicles, down 22% from last year, but that topped Volkswagen's total of around 3.89 million vehicles.