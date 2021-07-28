ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Toyota halts Lexus and Land Cruiser plants on ASEAN virus spread

Pandemic-triggered shutdowns to reduce production by 8,000 vehicles

A Lexus production line in Japan: Shortages of Southeast Asian-made parts are disrupting Toyota's factory schedules. (Photo by Shinya Sawai)
KO FUJIOKA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NAGOYA -- Toyota Motor will suspend production of the Lexus and the Land Cruiser at two domestic plants for several days in August as rising coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia disrupt parts production.

Lines producing the Lexus LS and IS models at the Tahara plant in Aichi Prefecture will be closed from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6. Toyota Auto Body's Yoshiwara plant will stop production of the Land Cruiser and other models for two days starting Aug. 5.

Those shutdowns will reduce production by roughly 5,000 vehicles.

As the shortage of semiconductors continues to hamper global auto production, the pandemic's disruption on ASEAN supply chains is becoming a new threat to the industry.

Toyota has already halted production at three plants in Thailand after a local supplier making wire harnesses was hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

This comes on top of the decision to idle assembly lines at Toyota Auto Body's Fujimatsu plant on July 29-30, and from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, due to a shortage of parts coming from Vietnam. This will dent production of models including the Alphard and Vellfire minivans by roughly 3,000.

The global semiconductor crunch is also having an impact. Toyota will halt some lines at its Takaoka plant in Aichi Prefecture -- where Corolla and Corolla Touring models are built -- from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, due to an undersupply of chips. This will affect production of about 9,000 units.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more