NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor will partially suspend operations at four plants in Japan due to delays in procuring parts from Southeast Asia.

Lexus vehicles are assembled at Toyota's Miyata plant in Fukuoka Prefecture, in southern Japan. (Photo by Shinya Sawai)

Fresh stoppages to affect 5,500 vehicles as well as Lexus factories

