Automobiles

Toyota halts production as Hitachi parts unit hit by quake

Supplier 'confirming prospects for recovery' after disaster in northeastern Japan

An earthquake in Northern Japan on Feb. 13 has shut down production at 14 Toyota assembly lines in Japan for up to four days. (Photo by Koji Uema)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGOYA -- Toyota Motor has halted production at 14 assembly lines in Japan for up to four days through Saturday, due to the shutdown of a Hitachi suspension plant, Nikkei has learned.

The plant in Fukushima, owned by Hitachi subsidiary Hitachi Astemo, suspended production due to a power outage after an earthquake hit northeastern Japan on Saturday. That, in turn, disrupted the automaker's parts procurement.

Although Toyota decided on Tuesday to halt production at its 14 lines in nine domestic plants, starting Wednesday, for up to four days, the company did not disclose the reason.

Hitachi Astemo was established in January through the merger of Hitachi and Honda's auto parts manufacturing business. Hitachi said production and shipments have been suspended since Monday, and the situation had not changed as of Wednesday morning. A spokesperson said the company is "confirming the prospects for recovery."

While Hitachi declined to comment on whether the Fukushima plant is shipping parts to Toyota, the plant does supply it with components, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hitachi Astemo's Fukushima plant was previously owned by Hitachi affiliate Hitachi Automotive Systems.

A Honda representative, meanwhile, told Nikkei that it "will not disclose" whether it has transactions with Hitachi Astemo's Fukushima plant.

