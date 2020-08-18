ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Toyota hitches its cloud aspirations to Amazon

Automaker adopts multicloud strategy to advance next-generation vehicles

Toyota Motor and Amazon Web Services are deepening their ties. (Photos by Kazuyuki Okudaira)
KAZUYUKI OKUDAIRA, Nikkei staff writer | North America

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Toyota Motor has partnered with Amazon to analyze data collected through its connected vehicles to develop new auto-related services.

Toyota announced Monday that it is expanding its collaboration with Amazon Web Services. The automaker aims to install data communication modules in all new cars sold in Japan, China and the U.S. by the end of the year, and will analyze the collected data using the Amazon.com unit's cloud.

Using machine learning and other technologies, Toyota aims to improve its design process and bolster services such as maintenance and car-sharing.

Toyota has previously relied mainly on Microsoft's Azure platform for cloud computing needs, after launching its partnership with the U.S. tech giant back in 2011. It also has had dealings with AWS through its subsidiaries, and now the latest partnership expands its ties with Amazon groupwide.

The move is part of a greater trend among major corporations toward a multicloud strategy, or using a variety of cloud platforms to take advantage of their differing strengths. Other Japanese corporations could follow in Toyota's footsteps.

