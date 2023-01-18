Toyota limits orders for Lexus in Japan due to chip shortage

NAGOYA -- Toyota Motor is limiting orders of its Lexus luxury car in Japan, Nikkei has learned. As the shortage of components, including in-vehicle semiconductors, is expected to continue through 2023, the company has set a cap on the number of orders allocated to each dealership.

A system to share information on delivery dates up to two years in advance with dealers will be installed this spring to ensure stable shipments of orders. The order limit may lead to lost sales opportunities, making it imperative to rebuild the supply network.