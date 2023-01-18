ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Toyota limits orders for Lexus in Japan due to chip shortage

Auto giant struggles with production of luxury cars requiring more semiconductors

 Toyota recently established an order limits for all 10 models under the Lexus brand. (Photo by Hirofumi Yamamoto)
KYOHEI SUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NAGOYA -- Toyota Motor is limiting orders of its Lexus luxury car in Japan, Nikkei has learned. As the shortage of components, including in-vehicle semiconductors, is expected to continue through 2023, the company has set a cap on the number of orders allocated to each dealership.

A system to share information on delivery dates up to two years in advance with dealers will be installed this spring to ensure stable shipments of orders. The order limit may lead to lost sales opportunities, making it imperative to rebuild the supply network.

