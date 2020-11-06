ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Toyota nearly doubles net profit forecast fueled by US and China

Japanese car giant also reins in pandemic impact with more cost-efficiency

Toyota Motor nearly doubled its full-year net profit forecast on the back of speedy vehicle market recoveries in the U.S. and China and improved cost-efficiency. (Photo by Takuya Imai)
ERI SUGIURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor on Friday nearly doubled its full-year net profit forecast to 1.42 trillion yen ($13.7 billion), as the Japanese automotive giant mitigates the impact of the coronavirus pandemic helped by speedy recoveries in the U.S. and Chinese markets and improved cost-efficiency.

Toyota had previously expected net profit of 730 billion yen for the fiscal year through March 2021.

The company posted a record-high global unit sales figure in September, up nearly 2% from the same month last year, indicating a rebound from a downturn earlier this year. Toyota, which temporarily halted production in North America, reopened its plants in mid-May ahead of U.S. rivals to meet market demand.

Toyota has also been increasing sales in China, where its Lexus luxury brand sells well. Toyota recorded a sales increase of more than 30% in October, surpassing figures from the previous year for seven consecutive months.

Already known for cost-efficient operations, Toyota has further streamlined its assembly process and stopped outsourcing machine maintenance and other operations to cut production expenses.

The carmaker posted 629 billion yen in net profit for the April to September period, or down 45% from the previous year.

