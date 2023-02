TOKYO -- Toyota Motor on Thursday said net profit for the April-December period in the current fiscal year ending March was 1.89 trillion yen ($14.4 billion), down 18% from the previous year, as it struggled to improve operations amid continuing chip shortages and high materials costs.

The world's top-selling automaker kept its full-year net profit outlook unchanged at 2.36 trillion yen, down 17.2% from the previous year.