Toyota now expects annual operating profit to increase 1%

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor on Thursday announced that its operating profit for the fiscal year through next month is likely to increase by 1% from the previous 12 months to 2.5 trillion yen ($22.7 billion), due to the yen's depreciation against U.S. dollar and euro. The automaker had previously expected a 3% decrease to 2.4 trillion yen.

Total revenue is expected to come in at 29.5 trillion yen, a 2% decrease, unchanged from the previous forecast. Toyota now sees group global sales of 10.73 million vehicles, up 30,000 from the previous estimate.

The assumed exchange rates for the current period changed to 108 yen against U.S. dollar, 1 yen weaker from the previous estimate, and to 121 yen against euro, 3 yen weaker.

Toyota also raised its net profit forecast for fiscal 2020 to 2.35 trillion yen, up 25% from the previous fiscal year. In the previous forecast, Toyota estimated net profit of 2.15 trillion yen, up 14% from the previous fiscal year.

For the April-December period of 2019, revenue was 22.8 trillion yen, a 2% increase from the year-earlier period, and net profit came in at 2.013 trillion yen, a 41% surge. The group sold 8.14 million units globally, an increase of 140,000 units from the year-earlier period. Vehicle sales in Japan, North America and Europe grew, offsetting sluggish sales in Asia.