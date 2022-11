TOKYO -- Toyota Motor said it was still being hit by chip shortages as it cut its annual production forecast and kept its full-year outlook for net profit unchanged.

The Japanese carmaker on Tuesday said net income for the April-September period for the fiscal year was 1.17 trillion yen ($7.88 billion), down 23.2% from the previous year, as the weak yen failed to offset rising raw material prices and production constraints including semiconductor supplies.