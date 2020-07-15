ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Automobiles

Nissan bets its comeback on Ariya EV

Nissan revs up subscriptions as car-sharing takes back seat

Toyota sources crucial steel product from China's Baowu

Late bloomer Hyundai speeds past BYD in electric vehicle sales

Automobiles

Toyota promotes rare discount in Japan as COVID stalls sales

With offer of up to $900, automaker raises sales target by 100,000 to 1.4m units

Toyota makes a crucial push to maintain its core strategy of producing an annual 3 million vehicles in Japan. (Photo by Akira Kodaka) 
MAYUMI HIROSAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor has discounted the high-end Aqua hybrid as well as Lexus models by up to 100,000 yen ($934) in an effort to boost Japan sales amid a pandemic-induced slowdown, Nikkei has learned.

In addition, Toyota will take the financial hit, a move even rarer than discounting cars in Japan, rather than push the burden onto dealers.

With Toyota resorting to discounts, other Japanese automakers are likely to follow suit.

"The situation is tougher than the 2009 Lehman crisis," President Akio Toyoda said, referring to the global financial crisis that began in 2008.

The amount of the discount varies from 50,000 yen to 100,000 yen.

Toyota is also raising its sales target for 2020 by 100,000 units, to 1.4 million units.

The Aqua, C-HR subcompact SUV, Lexus UX crossover and NX crossover are among the models that are now being discounted. The campaign runs through September. 

In January, Toyota set a Japan sales target for the year at 1.59 million units but later revised that down to 1.3 million due to the spread of the virus.

Toyota has long stuck to a goal of producing 3 million units every year in Japan and selling nearly half of them domestically -- an effort to protect the management of its 40,000 domestic suppliers.

With the virus wreaking havoc on Japan's economy, Toyota determined that maintaining this core strategy would be crucial and decided on the discount strategy.

While rare in Japan, promotions and dealer incentives that often result in discounts are common in North America, where the competition is intense.

According to a private research company, incentives in the U.S. are rapidly increasing due to the impact of the new coronavirus. In April, the industry average incentive amount increased 26% from the same month of the previous year to $4,297. In May, the average discount was also more than $4,000.

In Japan, incentives are shunned as the industry stays focused on profitability. This year, however, the virus's impact and the pressure on Toyota to sell 1.4 million units domestically by the end of 2020 persuaded the storied automaker to offer discounts.

Toyota in June sold 100,000 new vehicles in Japan, a 23% decrease from the same month last year but an improvement from May, when unit sales were down 33%.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close