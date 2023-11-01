Toyota raises profit outlook to record amid weak yen

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor on Wednesday raised its forecast for net profit for the current fiscal year to a record high after achieving record global production and sales for the first half and amid the yen's continuing weakness.

The company now expects an all-time high net profit of 3.95 trillion yen ($26.1 billion) for the year through March 2024, up 61.1% from the previous year. It had formerly expected a full-year net profit of 2.58 trillion yen. Operating profit is estimated to come to 4.5 trillion yen, up 65.1%, while revenue is seen at 43 trillion yen, up 15.7%.