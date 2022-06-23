ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Toyota reinstates former executive Julie Hamp as media adviser

PR official quit in 2015 after painkiller arrest, but charges later dropped

Julie Hamp, a former Toyota Motor executive who was arrested and then released in Japan in 2015 over the suspected illegal importation of the painkiller oxycodone, has returned to the company, a Toyota spokesperson said.
Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor on Thursday said it reinstated Julie Hamp, as a senior media adviser, seven years after she resigned from the company following her arrest by Tokyo police for carrying drugs.

In her role, Hamp will be responsible for supporting Toyota North America's public relations operations.

Hamp joined Toyota's U.S. subsidiary in 2012 after working in public relations at General Motors and other companies, and was appointed Toyota's first female executive in April 2015.

She resigned just two months later after being arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of importing oxycodone, pills containing narcotics. The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office later dropped the charges, a decision that was believed to have taken into consideration Hamp's resignation. She had said then that the pills, widely known by their brand name of OxyContin, were pain relief for her knee.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close