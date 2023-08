TOKYO -- Toyota Motor reported on Tuesday that its operating profit for the April-June period totaled 1.1 trillion yen ($7.7 billion), up 93.7% from the same period the previous year and a quarterly record for a Japanese company, as easing chip shortages and efforts to improve productivity boosted sales worldwide.

Share prices rose 3.3% to 2,464 yen at one point on Tuesday, their highest since January 2022, as investors positively received the automaker's earning results.